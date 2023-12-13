Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Warren, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren County High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
