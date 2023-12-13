Young Boys versus RB Leipzig is a game to catch on a Wednesday UEFA Champions League slate that has plenty of competitive contests.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Young Boys

Young Boys journeys to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: RB Leipzig (-400)

RB Leipzig (-400) Underdog: Young Boys (+950)

Young Boys (+950) Draw: (+600)



Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs Manchester City

Manchester City is on the road to play FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Manchester City (-190)

Manchester City (-190) Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+500)

FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+500) Draw: (+350)



Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-115)

Paris Saint-Germain (-115) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+265)

Borussia Dortmund (+265) Draw: (+320)



Watch Newcastle United vs AC Milan

AC Milan is on the road to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Newcastle United (-110)

Newcastle United (-110) Underdog: AC Milan (+285)

AC Milan (+285) Draw: (+295)



Watch FC Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk travels to play FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Porto (-200)

FC Porto (-200) Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+600)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+600) Draw: (+340)



Watch Royal Antwerp FC vs FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona travels to take on Royal Antwerp FC at Bosuilstadion.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-175)

FC Barcelona (-175) Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+475)

Royal Antwerp FC (+475) Draw: (+340)



Watch Celtic vs Feyenoord Rotterdam

Feyenoord Rotterdam journeys to play Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+110)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (+110) Underdog: Celtic (+230)

Celtic (+230) Draw: (+275)



Watch Atletico Madrid vs Lazio

Lazio is on the road to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-205)

Atletico Madrid (-205) Underdog: Lazio (+600)

Lazio (+600) Draw: (+340)



