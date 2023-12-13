How to Watch UEFA Champions League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 13
Young Boys versus RB Leipzig is a game to catch on a Wednesday UEFA Champions League slate that has plenty of competitive contests.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's UEFA Champions League action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today
Watch RB Leipzig vs Young Boys
Young Boys journeys to play RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-400)
- Underdog: Young Boys (+950)
- Draw: (+600)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade vs Manchester City
Manchester City is on the road to play FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade at Stadium Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-190)
- Underdog: FK Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (+500)
- Draw: (+350)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain journeys to face Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-115)
- Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+265)
- Draw: (+320)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Newcastle United vs AC Milan
AC Milan is on the road to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-110)
- Underdog: AC Milan (+285)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk travels to play FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: FC Porto (-200)
- Underdog: Shakhtar Donetsk (+600)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Royal Antwerp FC vs FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona travels to take on Royal Antwerp FC at Bosuilstadion.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-175)
- Underdog: Royal Antwerp FC (+475)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Celtic vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam journeys to play Celtic at Celtic Park in Glasgow.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+110)
- Underdog: Celtic (+230)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Lazio
Lazio is on the road to face Atletico Madrid at Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Atletico Madrid (-205)
- Underdog: Lazio (+600)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.