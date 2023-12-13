Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Surry, Virginia today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sussex Central High School at Surry County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Dendron, VA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.