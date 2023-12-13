How to Watch the Radford vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will look to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders put up 16.8 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Flames allow (71).
- Liberty is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.
- The Flames score just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders give up (66.6).
- Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- Radford is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Flames shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.
- The Highlanders shoot 35.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames allow.
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)
- Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Niagara
|L 64-53
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 85-40
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/17/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
