The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will look to end a four-game road slide when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up 16.8 fewer points per game (54.2) than the Flames allow (71).

Liberty is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.

The Flames score just 3.7 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders give up (66.6).

Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Radford is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

The Flames shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders concede defensively.

The Highlanders shoot 35.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames allow.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41)

16.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 14.6 3PT% (6-for-41) Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%

3.7 PTS, 34.2 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

4.2 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (14-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Schedule