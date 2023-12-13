The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -1.5 139.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in four of seven outings.

The average total for Norfolk State's games this season has been 140.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Norfolk State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

Norfolk State has won in three of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Spartans have a record of 3-2 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 6 85.7% 71.4 145.7 70.4 136.3 141.1 Norfolk State 4 57.1% 74.3 145.7 65.9 136.3 139.6

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 74.3 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Seawolves give up.

Norfolk State is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 70.4 points.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 4-3-0 2-1 5-2-0 Norfolk State 5-2-0 4-1 3-4-0

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Norfolk State 7-7 Home Record 10-2 3-13 Away Record 6-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

