The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This matchup will start at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Favorite: Stony Brook (-1.5)

Stony Brook (-1.5) Total: 139.5

139.5 TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 19.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kuluel Mading: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Dean Noll: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 260th 71.4 Points Scored 74.3 195th 170th 70.4 Points Allowed 65.9 65th 117th 38 Rebounds 35.5 233rd 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.1 106th 67th 8.9 3pt Made 6.5 269th 274th 12 Assists 11.7 289th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.5 77th

