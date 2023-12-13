The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-1.5) 139.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-2.5) 137.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Norfolk State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Spartans are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Stony Brook has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

In the Seawolves' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

