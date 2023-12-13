Wednesday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Norfolk State. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Norfolk State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Stony Brook. The two sides are expected to go over the 139.5 over/under.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Island Federal Credit Union Arena Line: Stony Brook -1.5

Stony Brook -1.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Stony Brook -120, Norfolk State +100

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, Stony Brook 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook

Pick ATS: Norfolk State (+1.5)



Norfolk State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Stony Brook's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, and Norfolk State's is 5-2-0. The Seawolves have gone over the point total in five games, while Spartans games have gone over three times. The teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 195th in college basketball, and giving up 65.9 per outing, 65th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential.

Norfolk State averages 35.5 rebounds per game (233rd in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Norfolk State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) while shooting 32% from deep (245th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 32.1%.

Norfolk State has committed 5.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (14th in college basketball).

