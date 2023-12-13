Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Nelson, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nelson County High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
