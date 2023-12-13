The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will try to continue a 10-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -2.5 145.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Longwood and its opponents have combined to put up more than 145.5 points.

The average total in Longwood's games this season is 141.5, four points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lancers have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Longwood has been listed as the favorite in seven games and won them all.

The Lancers have entered seven games this season favored by -155 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Longwood has a 60.8% chance to win.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 25% 80.9 155.5 60.6 137.8 140.4 Milwaukee 6 75% 74.6 155.5 77.2 137.8 148.6

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The 80.9 points per game the Lancers record are just 3.7 more points than the Panthers give up (77.2).

When Longwood scores more than 77.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 5-3-0 4-3 5-3-0 Milwaukee 3-5-0 3-1 5-3-0

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Milwaukee 12-3 Home Record 15-3 8-8 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

