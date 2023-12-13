The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Longwood vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends

Longwood is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Lancers' eight games have hit the over.

Milwaukee has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, five out of the Panthers' eight games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

