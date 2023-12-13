Liberty vs. Tennessee State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Liberty Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Colin Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 5.7 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 15 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Liberty vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|124th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|76.1
|155th
|27th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|193rd
|208th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|35.9
|220th
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|135th
|15th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7
|220th
|92nd
|15
|Assists
|13.6
|176th
|15th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|12
|199th
