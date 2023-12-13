The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Liberty Players to Watch

Kyle Rode: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Cleveland: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kaden Metheny: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Colin Porter: 10.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Joseph Venzant: 5.7 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK EJ Bellinger: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Christian Brown: 15 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 124th 77.8 Points Scored 76.1 155th 27th 63.2 Points Allowed 71.1 193rd 208th 36.2 Rebounds 35.9 220th 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th 15th 10.4 3pt Made 7 220th 92nd 15 Assists 13.6 176th 15th 8.9 Turnovers 12 199th

