The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will look to break an eight-game losing skid when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Liberty vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders put up an average of 54.2 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 71.0 the Flames allow.

Liberty is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.

The Flames put up 62.9 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 66.6 the Highlanders allow.

When Liberty scores more than 66.6 points, it is 3-2.

When Radford gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.

The Flames are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (42.2%).

The Highlanders shoot 35.8% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames allow.

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Schedule