Liberty vs. Radford December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
The Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) face the Radford Highlanders (2-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Liberty vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.