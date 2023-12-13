The Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) face the Radford Highlanders (2-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Liberty vs. Radford Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.9 BLK Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 3.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 4.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK

