The Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) take on the Liberty Flames (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty Stats Insights

  • The Flames are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Liberty is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 220th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Flames average are 6.7 more points than the Tigers give up (71.1).
  • When Liberty puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 5-0.

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Liberty scored 78.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
  • The Flames gave up 55.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Liberty drained 2.9 more treys per game (11.7) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in road games (34.7%).

Liberty Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Charleston (SC) L 76-67 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 74-39 Liberty Arena
12/9/2023 Grand Canyon L 69-64 Liberty Arena
12/13/2023 Tennessee State - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) - Liberty Arena
12/20/2023 @ Utah Valley - UCCU Center

