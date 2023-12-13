Wednesday's game at Liberty Arena has the Liberty Flames (7-3) squaring off against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-64 win, as our model heavily favors Liberty.

According to our computer prediction, Liberty is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 13.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Liberty Arena Line: Liberty -13.5

Liberty -13.5 Point Total: 138.5

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 80, Tennessee State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Tennessee State

Pick ATS: Liberty (-13.5)



Liberty (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Liberty is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 1-5-0. A total of four out of the Flames' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 153.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game with a +146 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (124th in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per contest (27th in college basketball).

Liberty is 208th in the country at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Liberty knocks down 10.4 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from deep (59th in college basketball). It is making 5.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.1 per game while shooting 29.3%.

The Flames rank 19th in college basketball with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 109th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Liberty has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 8.9 (15th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

