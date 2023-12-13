Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kuzma totaled 21 points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 146-101 loss versus the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 22.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 6.0 PRA -- 33.2 33.9 PR -- 28.7 27.9 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.9



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Kuzma has made 9.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.1 threes per game, or 18.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 113.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 22nd in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 27.6 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 38 10 9 5 2 1 1 1/9/2023 23 19 8 2 3 0 0

