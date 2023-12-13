Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frederick Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
In Frederick, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Frederick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherando High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.