Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school basketball action in Falls Church, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall High School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
