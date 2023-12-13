Player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak and others are listed when the New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

One of New Jersey's top contributing offensive players this season is Hughes, who has 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 16:54 per game.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 1 0 1 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's top contributors through 26 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 1 1 4

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Tyler Toffoli has scored 12 goals and added nine assists through 26 games for New Jersey.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 at Canucks Dec. 5 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 1 0 0 0 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Pastrnak's 39 points are pivotal for Boston. He has recorded 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Brad Marchand is a leading scorer for Boston with 25 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 26 games.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.