Devils vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Devils vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-120)
|Bruins (+100)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils are 12-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New Jersey is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Devils a 54.5% chance to win.
- In 18 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Boston has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Bruins.
- Boston has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Devils vs Bruins Additional Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Devils vs. Bruins Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|92 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (17th)
|94 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (2nd)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (13th)
|21 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (1st)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Five of New Jersey's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Devils have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Devils net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 92 this season.
- The Devils are ranked 24th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 94 total goals (3.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins went 5-4-1 in its past 10 games, including a 4-5-0 record against the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over six times.
- The Bruins have averaged a total of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are averaging 8.3 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Bruins have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Bruins have given up 2.5 goals per game, 65 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +21.
