The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

In the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.5%). They have allowed 31 goals.

In the last 10 games for the Bruins (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (21.4%).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Wednesday's matchup.

Devils vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Devils 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 14-11-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

New Jersey is 8-2-0 (16 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Devils scored only one goal, they lost every time.

New Jersey finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Devils are 13-6-1 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 27 points).

In the nine games when New Jersey has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 7-2-0 to register 14 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, New Jersey is 9-4-1 (19 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to register 10 points.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (18-5-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Boston has earned 11 points (4-1-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Bruins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Boston has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 21 games, earning 36 points from those contests.

This season, Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-3-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-5-2 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.31 11th 31st 3.62 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 11th 32 Shots 31.7 12th 12th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 1st 32.56% Power Play % 22.89% 10th 27th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 89.9% 1st

Devils vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

