Devils vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 13
The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
In the past 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.5%). They have allowed 31 goals.
In the last 10 games for the Bruins (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (21.4%).
Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in Wednesday's matchup.
Devils vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Devils 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Devils Splits and Trends
- The Devils are 14-11-1 overall and 2-1-3 in overtime contests.
- New Jersey is 8-2-0 (16 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Devils scored only one goal, they lost every time.
- New Jersey finished 1-1-0 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Devils are 13-6-1 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 27 points).
- In the nine games when New Jersey has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 7-2-0 to register 14 points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, New Jersey is 9-4-1 (19 points).
- The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to register 10 points.
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins (18-5-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Boston has earned 11 points (4-1-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Bruins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- When Boston has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 21 games, earning 36 points from those contests.
- This season, Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-3-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-5-2 to record 20 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|4th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|3.31
|11th
|31st
|3.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|3rd
|11th
|32
|Shots
|31.7
|12th
|12th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|1st
|32.56%
|Power Play %
|22.89%
|10th
|27th
|75.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.9%
|1st
Devils vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
