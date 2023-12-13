How to Watch the Devils vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the New Jersey Devils will host the Boston Bruins (who won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Devils try to beat the the Bruins on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Devils vs Bruins Additional Info
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
- The Devils' 92 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|21
|10
|23
|33
|24
|24
|34.8%
|Jesper Bratt
|26
|12
|20
|32
|13
|18
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|26
|12
|9
|21
|10
|10
|34.3%
|Luke Hughes
|26
|4
|12
|16
|19
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins' total of 65 goals conceded (2.5 per game) is second in the NHL.
- The Bruins have 86 goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|26
|16
|23
|39
|31
|16
|33.3%
|Brad Marchand
|26
|12
|13
|25
|23
|16
|33.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|26
|10
|10
|20
|12
|13
|53.9%
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|8
|11
|19
|11
|12
|50.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|21
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
