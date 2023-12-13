Deni Avdija plus his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 146-101 loss to the 76ers (his most recent game) Avdija put up nine points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Avdija's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 10.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 21.4 20.1 PR -- 17.5 16.1 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's put up 2.9 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 14th in possessions per game with 105.7.

The Pelicans are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.9 points per game.

The Pelicans are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans concede 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 27 15 9 1 1 0 2 1/9/2023 22 4 4 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.