Only one CUSA game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Radford Highlanders taking on the Liberty Lady Flames at Liberty Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Radford Highlanders at Liberty Lady Flames 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today