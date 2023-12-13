Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Campbell, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Staunton River High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Gladys, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.