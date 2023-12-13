Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brunswick Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Brunswick, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brunswick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.