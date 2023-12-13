Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alexandria, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Potomac High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
