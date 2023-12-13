ACC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
There is one game featuring an ACC team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
ACC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Morehead State Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|ACC Network Extra
