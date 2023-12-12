Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Virginia Beach, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Virginia Beach, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princess Anne High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallwood High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Ocean Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
