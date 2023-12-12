Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - December 12
The Phoenix Suns (12-10) are dealing with four players on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, December 12 game against the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Suns suffered a 114-106 loss to the Kings. Devin Booker recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Suns.
The Warriors are coming off of a 138-136 OT loss to the Thunder in their most recent game on Friday. Stephen Curry put up 34 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Warriors.
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs. Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs. Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs. Warriors Prediction
|Suns vs. Warriors Player Props
|How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Grayson Allen
|SG
|Out
|Groin
|12.3
|4.5
|2.9
|Nassir Little
|PF
|Out
|Concussion
|5.2
|2.1
|0.7
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|31
|6.5
|5.7
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gary Payton II
|PG
|Out
|Calf
|5.9
|3.1
|0.9
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-1.5
|229.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.