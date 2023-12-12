The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -1.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.
  • Phoenix has an average total of 228 in its matchups this year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Phoenix has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 231.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Golden State's contests this season is 230.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Golden State is 9-13-0 ATS this season.
  • The Warriors have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 6 27.3% 115.1 230.6 113 228.1 226.7
Warriors 10 45.5% 115.5 230.6 115.1 228.1 228.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Suns' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has at home (4-7-0).
  • The Suns average the same amount of points as the Warriors allow (115.1).
  • Phoenix has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 115.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (8-3-0) than at home (1-10-0).
  • The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 113 points, Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 10-12 6-8 14-8
Warriors 9-13 6-4 12-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
7-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-5
10-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.1
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
10-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-6
10-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.