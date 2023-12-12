The Golden State Warriors (10-12) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 231.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.

Phoenix has an average total of 228 in its matchups this year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns have a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 14 times and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

This season, Phoenix has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 231.5 points.

The average over/under for Golden State's contests this season is 230.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Golden State is 9-13-0 ATS this season.

The Warriors have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Golden State has won two of its 10 games, or 20%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 6 27.3% 115.1 230.6 113 228.1 226.7 Warriors 10 45.5% 115.5 230.6 115.1 228.1 228.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Suns' last 10 games have hit the over.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has at home (4-7-0).

The Suns average the same amount of points as the Warriors allow (115.1).

Phoenix has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 115.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over seven times.

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results away (8-3-0) than at home (1-10-0).

The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113 points, Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-12 6-8 14-8 Warriors 9-13 6-4 12-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 7-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-4 113 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 10-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.