Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
We have high school basketball action in Shenandoah, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park View High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren County High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.