Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Rockingham, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotswood High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisonburg High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockbridge County High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Broadway, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner Ashby High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.