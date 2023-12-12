Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Rockingham, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spotswood High School at William Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Stanardsville, VA

Stanardsville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrisonburg High School at East Rockingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Elkton, VA

Elkton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockbridge County High School at Broadway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Broadway, VA

Broadway, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner Ashby High School at Fort Defiance High School