Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Roanoke, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski County High School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School