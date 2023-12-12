The Radford Highlanders (7-4) play the VMI Keydets (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VMI Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

Bryan Antoine: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kenyon Giles: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Justin Archer: 8.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Tyran Cook: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Radford vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 159th 76 Points Scored 71.7 256th 121st 68.4 Points Allowed 72.9 230th 82nd 39 Rebounds 40 54th 185th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 115th 137th 8 3pt Made 7.5 175th 263rd 12.2 Assists 11.8 283rd 238th 12.6 Turnovers 15 348th

