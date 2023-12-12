How to Watch Radford vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST
The VMI Keydets (2-8) will look to break a six-game road slide when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Keydets allow to opponents.
- Radford is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets sit at 54th.
- The Highlanders record only 3.1 more points per game (76) than the Keydets allow (72.9).
- Radford is 6-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Radford has played better when playing at home this season, posting 87 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the Highlanders are giving up 61.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 76.
- Radford is averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 10.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 69-68
|Chartway Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
