The VMI Keydets (2-8) will look to break a six-game road slide when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Keydets allow to opponents.

Radford is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets sit at 54th.

The Highlanders record only 3.1 more points per game (76) than the Keydets allow (72.9).

Radford is 6-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Radford has played better when playing at home this season, posting 87 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Highlanders are giving up 61.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 76.

Radford is averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 10.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule