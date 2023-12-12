We have high school basketball competition in Prince William, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Christ Chapel Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Woodbridge, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

C.D. Hylton High School at Osbourn Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Manassas, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Potomac Senior High School at Yorktown High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Arlington, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentsville District High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Front Royal, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Nokesville, VA
  • Conference: Northwestern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Patriot High School at Osbourn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Manassas, VA
  • Conference: Cedar Run
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Gainesville, VA
  • Conference: Cedar Run
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.