Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
We have high school basketball competition in Prince William, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christ Chapel Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at Yorktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Arlington, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brentsville District High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Wood High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
