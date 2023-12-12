Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Petersburg Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST
Petersburg, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Appomattox Regional Governor's School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Matoaca High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.