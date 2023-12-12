Lakers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two streaking teams meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, who have won three straight. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 points in eight of 23 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 8.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 11-12-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 12, or 80%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 10-1, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 58.3% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in 16 of 22 games this season.
- Dallas has a 236.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, three more points than this game's point total.
- Dallas is 12-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.
- Dallas has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Mavericks Prediction
|Lakers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Mavericks Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|8
|34.8%
|113.1
|233
|112
|228.5
|228.5
|Mavericks
|16
|72.7%
|119.9
|233
|116.5
|228.5
|233.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-6-0).
- The 113.1 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (116.5).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 116.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total six times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).
- The Mavericks average 7.9 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (112).
- Dallas is 11-7 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scores more than 112 points.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-12
|7-6
|9-14
|Mavericks
|12-10
|0-3
|16-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|113.1
|119.9
|18
|6
|7-1
|11-7
|7-1
|13-5
|112
|116.5
|10
|21
|10-6
|7-2
|13-3
|7-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.