Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Mavericks Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.9
- The Lakers (11-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.8% of the time, 6.7% less often than the Mavericks (12-10-0) this year.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 39.1% of the time this season (nine out of 23). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (16 out of 22).
- The Lakers have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-3) this season, higher than the .200 winning percentage for the Mavericks as a moneyline underdog (1-4).
Lakers Performance Insights
- The Lakers are 18th in the NBA with 113.1 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank 10th with 112.0 points allowed per contest.
- Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA with 44.8 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.9 rebounds allowed per contest.
- So far this season, the Lakers rank ninth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.3 per game.
- Los Angeles is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).
- The Lakers are making 10.2 three-pointers per game (third-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.3% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).
Mavericks Performance Insights
- At 119.9 points scored per game and 116.5 points conceded, the Mavericks are sixth in the league on offense and 21st defensively.
- In 2023-24, Dallas is 24th in the league in rebounds (42.6 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.3).
- The Mavericks are 17th in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, Dallas is best in the league in committing them (11.5 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (13.7 per game).
- In 2023-24 the Mavericks are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.0 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
