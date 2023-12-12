Lakers vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
When they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will aim to build on a four-game winning streak. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|231.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-4.5)
|231
|-190
|+158
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Lakers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Lakers vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Mavericks Prediction
|Lakers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Mavericks Player Props
|How to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Lakers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 112.0 per contest (10th in the league).
- The Mavericks have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 116.5 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 228.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled an 11-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|LeBron James
|27.5
|-110
|24.7
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|-118
|23.0
|Taurean Prince
|8.5
|-105
|8.5
Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
