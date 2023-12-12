Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King George Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
King George, Virginia has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
King George, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Culpeper County High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: King George, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
