Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampton Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
High school basketball is happening today in Hampton, Virginia, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kecoughtan High School at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hampton, VA
- Conference: Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.