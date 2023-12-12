Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Falls Church, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
