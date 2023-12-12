In Fairfax, Virginia, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakton High School at Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Langley High School at South Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Reston, VA

Reston, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chantilly High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Liberty High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Justice High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at James W Robinson High School