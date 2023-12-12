Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
Covington, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
