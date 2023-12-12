Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chesterfield, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guardian Christian Academy at The New Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Matoaca High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- Conference: Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.