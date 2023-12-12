Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bath Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Bath, Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Bath, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Eastern Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elliston, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
