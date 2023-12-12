Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Davis totaled 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-89 win versus the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on Davis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.0 24.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.6 13.7 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.1 PRA -- 38.7 40.9 PR -- 35.6 37.8



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Mavericks

Davis is responsible for taking 17.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.5 points per contest.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 27 per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 10 13 4 0 1 1

